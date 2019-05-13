Azerbaijan among few countries with strong legislative base for ensuring women’s rights

There are few countries in the world that have an equally strong legislative base for ensuring women’s rights, like Azerbaijan, Chairperson of the State Committ

She was speaking at a Council of Europe conference on gender equality and media, held within the project “Gender Equality and Media Freedom in Azerbaijan.”

She noted that Azerbaijan is the first country that granted women the voting right in the Muslim world.

“Azerbaijan has chosen the way of ensuring gender equality, and continues to protect women’s rights,” she added. “Society should pay attention to women’s rights, because otherwise it cannot develop.”

Huseynova added that the number of women in the first municipal elections was 4 percent.

“Today, this figure is 35 percent,” she said. “But this figure doesn’t suit us, either, and we would like the number of women to increase with each election.”

She stressed that more than 200 organizations on women’s rights operate in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

