Azerbaijan and Albania explore sports cooperation opportunities

Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice-President of Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC), met with an Albanian delegation led by the President of the country`s Olympic Committee, Fidel Ylli, the President of the Albanian Gymnastics Federation, Leonard Lulaj, the President of the European Weightlifting Federation, Astrit Hasani, and other officials, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The meeting focused on the signing of a memorandum aimed at strengthening sport relations between Azerbaijan and Albania.

Chingiz Huseynzade provided detailed information on the progress made in sports development, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan in the field of sports.

Highlighting the activities of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, as well as the remarkable feats of Azerbaijani athletes, Chingiz Huseynzade expressed his optimism that the signing of the memorandum between the two countries would contribute to establishing closer relations between their federations.

Fidel Ylli, President of the Albanian Olympic Committee, expressed his hope to further strengthen ties with the Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee and various sports federations.

Astrit Hasani, President of the European Weightlifting Federation, noted the importance of expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, as well as highlighted the activities of the European Olympic Academies in weightlifting.

Speaking about the relationship with the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Leonard Lulaj, President of the Albanian Gymnastics Federation, touched upon the training sessions held between the representatives over the past four years. He said that this partnership would also play a major role in developing sports and mutual interaction.

The NOC Vice-President then noted the importance of holding discussions on the issues to be included in the memorandum.

