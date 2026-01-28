Azerbaijan and EC review priorities for energy collaboration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the European Commission held discussions on expanding cooperation with European companies in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the production and transmission of solar and wind energy.

According to the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the European Commission's Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Gert Jan Koopman, News.Az reports.

The parties exchanged views on the priorities of the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU, the role of the Southern Gas Corridor in Europe's energy security, and expanding the geography of Azerbaijani gas supplies. It was noted that in 2025, gas exports from Azerbaijan to Europe amounted to 12.8 billion cubic meters.

During the meeting, regional energy connection projects for electricity transmission were discussed, including initiatives across the Black Sea, as well as routes through Nakhchivan and Georgia. Special attention was given to the "Caspian - Black Sea - Europe: Green Energy Corridor" project and the prospects for its inclusion in long-term development plans for the European energy network.

It was also noted that the new route connecting Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye through the Zangazur Corridor will play the role of a strategic energy corridor connecting Central Asia with Europe.

