Azerbaijan and Palestine discuss cooperation agenda

Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Palestinian Ambassador Nasir Abdulkarim Abdurrahman, who is concluding his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Ambassador Nasir Abdulkarim for his productive diplomatic activity in the country, contributions to Azerbaijani-Palestinian relations, and wished him success in his future endeavors, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister conveyed his congratulations on the ambassador's awarding the "Dostlug" Order by President Ilham Aliyev for his outstanding contributions to the development of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Palestine, and presented the order to him.

The meeting discussed the issues on the current bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Palestine, as well as the regional situation.

The parties hailed the existence of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries in political, cultural, humanitarian and other areas, as well as mutual support within regional and international organizations.

They underscored that Azerbaijan has always supported the "two-state solution" to the Palestinian issue, aligning with international legal norms and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, and has taken practical steps in this regard.

During the conversation, the sides noted the importance of resolving the extremely difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza and adhering to the ceasefire.

Emphasizing that he would always remember with pride his diplomatic mission as the ambassador of Palestine to friendly Azerbaijan for nearly 14 years, Ambassador Nasir Abdulkarim expressed his gratitude for being awarded the highest order by the President and for the support provided to him in his activities.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az