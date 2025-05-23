Azerbaijan and Türkiye deepen military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev, held a meeting with a delegation led by Army General Metin Tokel, Commander of the 1st Army of the Land Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on the current state of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation and its further expansion in the future, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

Both parties emphasized the importance of conducting joint exercises with the use of modern technological innovations to enhance the knowledge and skills of servicemen from the two brotherly countries. A number of other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

As part of the visit to Azerbaijan, the Turkish delegation also visited War Games Center of the Military Scientific-Research Institute of the National Defense University.

During the meeting held at the center, briefings were presented and extensive discussions were conducted to exchange experience.

