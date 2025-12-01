Azerbaijan and Türkiye explore boosting healthcare ties

Musayev noted that the high-level relations, friendship, and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are based on deep historical roots. “The partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, founded on trust, mutual respect, friendship, and brotherhood, is at its highest level,” he said, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Noting that official relations between the healthcare institutions of the two countries were established in the early years of modern Azerbaijan’s independence, the minister emphasized that cooperation with the brotherly country is exemplary in the field of healthcare and medical science, just as in all other areas. “A large Azerbaijani delegation took part in the 11th Turkish Medical World Congress held in Ankara. Such international platforms are invaluable not only for the exchange of experience but also for identifying our joint priorities for the future,” he noted.

Musayev stressed that the digitalization of the healthcare system is among the priority tasks set before the Azerbaijani Health Ministry, adding that one of the main objectives of the Ministry of Health is to train doctors who can master artificial intelligence and digitalization.

The minister expressed hope that cooperation in scientific, medical, and other areas would continue to develop successfully in the future.

For his part, Akgün emphasized that the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, built on strong foundations, are a clear reflection of unity and solidarity between the two countries. The ambassador noted the exceptional role of the heads of state in the development of relations between the two peoples.

Highlighting the significance of the 11th Turkish Medical World Congress, the ambassador stated that such events are extremely important for bringing the healthcare systems of both countries closer together, as well as for contributing to the development of global medicine.