Azerbaijan and Türkiye’s energy ministers tour SOCAR Türkiye’s production facilities in Aliağa

The ministers inspected SOCAR Türkiye’s production facilities, which hold strategic importance for the economies of both Azerbaijan and Türkiye, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

It was emphasized that the Aliağa projects constitute a significant portion of Azerbaijan-Türkiye energy cooperation, particularly Azerbaijan’s energy investments in Türkiye, exceeding $18 billion. The 60-year experience of Petkim was highlighted for its importance to Azerbaijan and the industrial sector, while the strategic benefits of the STAR Refinery, with an annual crude oil processing capacity of 13 million tons, were discussed. Information was also provided about SOCAR’s new investment plans in Türkiye.

The visit to the complex, which holds the status of SOCAR Türkiye’s first “Special Industrial Zone,” was attended by state officials from both Azerbaijan and Türkiye alongside the ministers.

