Azerbaijan at international book fair in Malaysia

Organized by the Selangor Public Library Corporation, the fair features thousands of books from local and international publishers, author meet-and-greet sessions, workshops, and family-oriented activities. It also serves as a business-to-business platform for industry professionals, News.Az reports, citing local media.

This year’s fair is being held under the theme “Connecting Heart and Mind.” The exhibition, which runs until December 7, is expected to attract more than 300,000 visitors.

The Azerbaijani national stand showcases modern publishing products, including works highlighting the country’s literary and cultural heritage, as well as its history. The stand also displays Azerbaijani books translated into Malay.