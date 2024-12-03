Azerbaijan becomes COP16 Bureau member

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been unanimously elected as a member of the Bureau of the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

In a statement on Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed that the country has also been elected as the chair of the Central and Eastern Europe Regional Group for a two-year term, News.Az reports.The election took place at the COP16 conference, which is currently underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from December 2-13. As chair, Azerbaijan will also assume the role of vice-president of the Conference of the Parties.Azerbaijan will lead the group, which includes 15 other countries from Eastern and Central Europe. The Regional Action Program for this group, established in 2001 during COP5 and approved in 2015, focuses on regional activities and promoting organic agriculture development.The COP16 Bureau, representing 12 regions, plays a key role in overseeing the implementation of COP decisions, organizing future meetings, and ensuring the fulfillment of commitments between sessions.

