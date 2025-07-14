Azerbaijan begins relocating former IDPs to more villages of Khojaly

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has begun returning to the villages of Khanliglar and Tazabina in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojaly district.



As many as 33 families (122 individuals) were relocated to Khanliglar village, while 28 families were resettled in Tazabina on Monday as part of the Great Return State Program.

Local residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.

Around 40,000 people now live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, including former internally displaced persons who have returned, as well as employees working on restoration and construction projects. The population also consists of workers from local state institutions and specialists employed in revived sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.

News.Az