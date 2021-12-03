Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss bilateral cooperation agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 2, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei within the framework of the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The ministers noted with satisfaction the high level of relations between the two countries.

The sides discussed the agenda of cooperation between our countries in various fields.

They stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Minister Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the latest situation in the region, the steps taken by Azerbaijan to implement the trilateral statements, and the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated areas.

Minister Makei stressed that they are ready to take part in the reconstruction work.

The sides also exchanged views on issues on the agenda and of mutual interest.

News.Az