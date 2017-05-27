Azerbaijan, Belarus mull simplification of alcohol export

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Belarus discussed expansion of economic relations, increase of exports, simplification of issuing licenses for the export of alcoholic beverages to Belarus and other issues, AzVision.az reports citing Trend.

The discussions were held in Minsk city at a meeting of the Azerbaijani delegation, led by Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vladimir Semashko.

“Over 100 documents were signed between the two countries, with more than 30 of these signed in the area of economy,” Mustafayev said. “There are 30 companies with Belarusian share in Azerbaijan and 60 companies with Azerbaijani share in Belarus. In Baku, there are four points of sale of Belarusian food products.”

He noted that the two countries have great potential for development of cooperation in ICT, tourism, establishment of joint pharmaceutics and agriculture ventures.

In turn, Semashko noted the increase in the number of mutual investment projects and stressed the importance of Azerbaijan’s trading house in Belarus for further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The sides also stressed the high level of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

