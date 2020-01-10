Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss prospects for military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Bulgarian Ambassador to the country Nikolay Yankov to discuss prospects for military cooperation.

The parties touched upon the current state of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria stressed the importance of expanding this cooperation.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Hasanov emphasized the continuation of the aggressive policy of Armenia and stressed that the deliberately dragging out the negotiation process by official Yerevan has a negative impact on the situation in the region.

The diplomat underlined that Bulgaria is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields. He noted that Bulgaria considers Azerbaijan a friendly country.

The sides also discussed the expansion of relations in the military-technical, military-educational areas, organization of reciprocal visits, as well as other regional issues of mutual interest.

