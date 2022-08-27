Azerbaijan can be considered as exemplary country for restoration work carried out in its liberated territories in short span of time, official says

“Azerbaijan can be considered as an exemplary country for the construction and restoration works carried out in the liberated territories in a short span of time,” said Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov as he addressed the international conference in the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

The Special Representative noted that during the 30-year long occupation Armenians inflicted a great damage on the regional ecosystem, destroying Azerbaijan’s ethnic and cultural monuments.

Touching upon the scale of destructions during the Armenian occupation, Emin Huseynov mentioned that a total area destructed by Armenians comprises 54 thousand hectares.

“The preservation of Azerbaijani cultural heritage is our main priority. The Juma and Giyasli Mosques have been restored in Aghdam district. Moreover, A Victory Museum and an Open Air Museum of Occupation will be constructed in Aghdam and Fuzuli districts,” Huseynov emphasized.

