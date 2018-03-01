Azerbaijan Carpet Museum wins Best Experience award by ICOM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, treasury of the national culture, has been awarded "The Best Experience Award" in the field of intangible cultural heritage database

Thereby, the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum’s experience is presented as a great example to the world museums by the International Committee for Documentation (CIDOC), according to AzerNews.

Azerbaijan’s Carpet Museum established in Baku in 1967, being the first carpet museum in the world is the very place that can familiarize all the interested with the unique examples of the national carpets.

The main purpose of the creation of the museum was to store, research, and demonstrate unique examples of the carpet weaving art, which are the Azerbaijan’s national heritage. The initiator of the museum was Latif Karimov, an outstanding scientist and carpet weaver, the founder of the science of Azerbaijan Carpet Weaving Art, artist and teacher, author of the fundamental work Azerbaijani carpet.

In 2007, the President Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree for the creation of a new building for the museum in the territory of Seaside National Park.

A new carpet museum, designed in the form of a rolled carpet, opened in the Baku Seaside Park in 2014 and all carpets were transferred to this museum.

Today museum hosts many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences, are held.

During its 50 years of existence, the museum has organized more than 30 exhibitions in different countries throughout the world.

Azerbaijan's Carpet Museum operates as the site for the comprehensive research of traditional carpet weaving art and its popularization within world culture.

The International Council of Museums (ICOM), created in 1946 and representing museums and museum professionals, is committed to the promotion and protection of natural and cultural heritage, present and future, tangible and intangible.

Maintaining formal relations with UNESCO and having a consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), ICOM works in collaboration with organizations such as WIPO, INTERPOL and the World Customs Organization (WCO) to carry out its international public service missions, specifically regarding mediation, the fight against illicit traffic in cultural goods and the protection of heritage in case of natural disasters or armed conflict.

