Azerbaijan celebrates Eid al-Adha

Azerbaijan today marks Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice).

According to the fatwa issued by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the holiday falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the lunar-based Islamic calendar, APA reports.
 
Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, in accordance with the decision (dated 25 November 2016) on Novruz, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays, declared September 1 and 2 as non-working days throughout the country for Eid al-Adha.
 
The Eid al-Adha prayer in Baku will be performed on September 1 at 08:00am in Ajdarbey mosque and at 09:00 in Tezepir mosque.

News.Az 

