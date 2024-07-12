Azerbaijan, Central Asian nations officially launch joint tactical drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the joint plan signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the solemn opening ceremony of “Birlestik-2024” international operational-tactical command-staff exercise was held in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

At the event attended by servicemen, media representatives and other guests from the participating countries, national anthems of the represented countries were played and national flags were raised, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.Then, the servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan solemnly marched in front of grandstand.The speakers welcomed the guests and emphasized that such exercises are important in terms of planning joint activities and mutual exchange of experience. They wished success to the exercise participants.The speeches were followed by the concert program for the participants, which aroused great interest of the audience.It is noteworthy that, in the “Birlestik-2024” international exercise Azerbaijan is represented by military personnel, ships and aircraft of the Land Forces, Air Force and Navy.

News.Az