Azerbaijan condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province, News.Az reports.

In a message posted on the ministry's X social media account, Azerbaijan expressed condolences to the victims' families and solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan.

The statement added that Azerbaijan wishes a speedy recovery to the injured and reaffirmed its support for international efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms.

