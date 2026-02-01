Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

Azerbaijan condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province, News.Az reports.

In a message posted on the ministry's X social media account, Azerbaijan expressed condolences to the victims' families and solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan.

The statement added that Azerbaijan wishes a speedy recovery to the injured and reaffirmed its support for international efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms.


News.Az 

By Salman Rahimli

honor Patriotic War martyrs

