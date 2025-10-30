Azerbaijan considers U.S. request to join Gaza stabilisation force

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has approached Azerbaijan to participate in a proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in Gaza, a multinational mission aimed at securing the territory once hostilities end and humanitarian access improves.

Baku has not yet reached a final decision. Azerbaijani officials have emphasized that any involvement must be backed by a United Nations Security Council resolution, which would grant international legitimacy and define a clear mandate, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Unlike traditional UN peacekeeping operations, the ISF is envisioned as a multinational stabilisation force modeled after post-Balkan conflict frameworks. Its role would include securing key sites, ensuring aid delivery, and preventing renewed violence while political structures are rebuilt.

The ISF is a U.S.-backed multinational mission intended to maintain security, facilitate humanitarian aid, and oversee reconstruction in Gaza after the fighting ceases. The mission aims to prevent renewed violence, support the rebuilding of essential infrastructure and to assist in the transition toward stable governance.

The United States is not expected to deploy its own troops. Instead, Washington plans to assemble a coalition of trusted regional and international partners, with Azerbaijan identified as a credible contributor due to its diplomatic balance and experience in strategic peace initiatives.

Israeli media reports indicate that the ISF concept was recently discussed between U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Washington and its partners explore a post-war security framework for Gaza.

Azerbaijan has maintained a consistent approach to Gaza. Baku coordinates closely with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, and other Islamic nations, emphasizing that Arab states should first develop a unified vision for Gaza’s future before external actors intervene.

Sources report that Azerbaijan’s balanced stance—rooted in long-standing ties with the Islamic world and cooperation with Palestine—has been noted positively by Arab partners.

As diplomacy now moves to New York, Azerbaijan finds itself at the crossroads of regional responsibility and emerging global expectation, navigating a fragile path toward stability in Gaza.

News.Az