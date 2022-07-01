Azerbaijan: Construction of Murovdagh mountain tunnel continues (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads continues the construction of the Murovdagh mountain tunnel.

The height of the Murovdagh mountain range is gradually increasing from 1,700 meters to 3,250 meters above sea level, starting from the 13th kilometer of the Toganaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway, News.Az reports citing the agency.

The construction of a car tunnel through Murovdagh continues on this section of the highway, which will become one of the longest in the world.

Its length will be 11,658 meters, and the width of the carriageway is 12 meters.

News.Az