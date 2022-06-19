Azerbaijan continues construction of residential area for former IDPs in Shusha

Azerbaijan continues construction of residential area for former IDPs in Shusha

The Azerbaijani state continues the construction of a residential area for former IDPs in Shusha city, said Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district.

He made the remarks while speaking at a panel session held in Shusha on Sunday as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

The special representative noted that the restoration and reconstruction work was launched in Shusha city immediately after the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

“Substations were constructed, which supplied electricity to Shusha. In addition, seven boiling houses were built in the city,” Karimov added.

