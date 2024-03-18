Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories last week, 31 anti-personnel and 7 anti-tank landmines, as well as 202 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 1,400 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az