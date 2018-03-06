Azerbaijan creates independent media center for presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has created an independent media center in connection with the upcoming presidential election, according to Trend.

This was announced by Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov at a meeting of the CEC on March 6.

Panahov said the preparatory work in the independent media center is completed and it will be opened on March 7.

Any interested person, a presidential candidate or a candidate's plenipotentiary representative can hold a press conference in the media center and take advantage of other opportunities created there, he said.

The CEC chairman urged the media to cover in detail the processes connected with the elections.

The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

