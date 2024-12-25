Azerbaijan declares December 26 day of national mourning
- Azerbaijan
A national day of mourning has been declared in Azerbaijan for December 26 over the tragic crash of the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny flight on December 25, which resulted in numerous casualties, News.Az reports.
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order in this regard.