Azerbaijan declares December 26 day of national mourning

Azerbaijan declares December 26 day of national mourning
A national day of mourning has been declared in Azerbaijan for December 26 over the tragic crash of the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny flight on December 25, which resulted in numerous casualties, News.Az reports.


President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order in this regard.

