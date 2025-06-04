Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Deloitte explore energy transition and innovation cooperation

Photo: Azertac

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with Stanley Porter, Deloitte's Global and U.S. Energy, Resources & Industrials Industry Leader.

The meeting covered Azerbaijan’s strategic development priorities, the country’s initiatives in clean energy, and its growing role in regional projects, News.Az reports citing local media.

Minister Jabbarov noted that successful collaboration with Deloitte has supported SOCAR’s international expansion strategy.

The parties discussed global trends in energy transition, sustainability, and decarbonization efforts within the industry. They also explored the application of innovations and reviewed prospects for future cooperation.


News.Az 

