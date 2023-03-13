Azerbaijan demines over 750 hectares of liberated territories last week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 6 to 11 March, 11 anti-personnel and 37 anti-tank landmines, as well as 328 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 754 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az