Azerbaijan detects ammunition in territory of company illegally operated in Kalbajar (VIDEO)

It was defined that the outbuildings belonging to the Base Metals company, engaged in illegal activities for many years at the “Damirli” copper-molybdenum deposit located in the territory of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, were used for military purposes, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the inspection of the area, a large number of weapons and ammunition were found in the storage, created at the facilities of the above-mentioned company, and seized.





