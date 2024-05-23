Azerbaijan determines rules for transporting cultural assets in armed conflicts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The protection of the cultural assets during an armed conflict will be entrusted to the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this was reflected in the amendment to the law "On the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments" approved by President Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

According to the law, during an armed conflict, in accordance with the Convention for the Protection of Movable Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, vehicles marked with a distinctive emblem may be used for transfering movable cultural property to safe places.

News.Az