Azerbaijan developing rules for IT-specialized small and medium enterprises

A relevant legislative document that will benefit small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the field of information technology is being developed in Azerbaijan, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said.

He made the comments at a conference on the theme “Digital Entrepreneurship and Promising Opportunities” in Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister said that the document is currently being discussed at the level of the Cabinet of Ministers and relevant ministers.

“The adoption of this document will be a major impetus for the development of IT-specialized small and medium enterprises in the country,” Nabiyev added.

