Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 33,072 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 20, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Nov.20.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 4,482 citizens, the second one to 6,842 citizens, and the third (booster) dose to 21,748 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 10,267,178 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,047,093 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,519,516 - the second dose, and 700,569 people - the booster dose.

News.Az