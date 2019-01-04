Azerbaijan disinfecting passenger trains from Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The healthcare departments of Azerbaijan Railways are taking appropriate measures after detection of the H1N1 virus (swine flu) in neighboring Georgia, Trend reports Jan. 4.

The railway company noted that the sanitary service is conducting daily sanitary-educational work among passengers and is training conductors.

Railcars are disinfected before trips.

Eight people died from the H1N1 virus in Georgia. Presently, about 130 people are being treated in hospitals.

