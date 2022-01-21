Azerbaijan documents over 1,000 coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,068 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 551 patients have recovered, and 17 have died in the country over the past day.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 630,420, with 611,156 recoveries and 8,581 deaths. Some 10,683 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 7,795 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests 6,045,582.

News.Az