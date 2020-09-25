Azerbaijan, Egypt keen to boost cooperation in tourism sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev on Friday received Egyptian ambassador Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt in tourism, the countries’ tourism potential, as well as the measures taken in this sector by both countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emphasizing the importance of expanding transport links between the two countries and increasing tourism opportunities, the Egyptian diplomat proposed the resumption of direct flights from Azerbaijan to Sharm El Sheikh.

Naghiyev, in turn, said Azerbaijan is also interested in expanding tourism cooperation with Egypt. He noted that the resumption of mutual tourist visits between the two countries during the post-pandemic period will greatly contribute to the development of tourism.

