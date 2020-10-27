Azerbaijan expresses condolences over deadly terror attack in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended condolences over a terror attack in Pakistan, which killed at least eight students and leaving 136 others wounded.

“We’re deeply saddened by news of terror attack on madrasa in Peshavar, Pakistan, killing & injuring innocent people, including kids. We present condolences to the families of victims and wish speedy recovery to all injured,” the ministry tweeted Tuesday.

Azerbaijan strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism, it stressed.

News.Az