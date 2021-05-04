Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly metro overpass collapse in Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences over the collapse of a metro overpass in Mexico City that has killed at least 23 people and leaving about 65 others injured.

“We are very saddened by the news on the collapse of metro overpass in Mexico City. We express our condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic accident, as well as to the government and the people of Mexico, and wish a speedy recovery to all injured,” the ministry tweeted.

News.Az