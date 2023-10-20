Azerbaijan FM briefs US State Dept official on regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday received U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary at Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Joshua Huck, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, as well as the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, prospects of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov, having informed in detail about the current situation in the region, emphasized the importance of ending the presence of Armenian armed formations and separatist regime, which were the main source of threat, on the territory of Azerbaijan as a result of anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan.

The removal of one of the biggest obstacles to the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as to the reintegration of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, was noted.

Bayramov emphasized that in the current conditions for peace in the region, Azerbaijan, as always, is determined to promote the peace agenda. Demonstration of a constructive position by the international community was also emphasized.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

