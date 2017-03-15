Azerbaijan, France enjoy good relations in many areas - Hollande

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and France maintain good relations in many fields, especially in political area, said President of France Francois Hollande.

“We are aware of Azerbaijan’s role in talks with all partner countries in and beyond the region. Our only goal is peace. We are looking for peace against terrorism that we face today and that threatens not only the region, but the entire world,” Hollande said after talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Paris.

He highlighted the development of relations in economic area.

Francois Hollande pointed out that many French companies are operating in Azerbaijan. He hailed the talks between the Azerbaijani president and MEDEF companies as productive.

“They spoke of the signing of many agreements, for example, with Thales International,” he said.

The French president also stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of environment and emphasized the necessity of exchanging expertise for implementing the Paris Agreement.

News.Az

News.Az