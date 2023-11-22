Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss further expansion of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Ministers - Director General Agil Gurbanov and Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov on Wednesday embarked on a working visit to Georgia, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The deputy defense ministers attended Heydar Aliyev Park in Tbilisi, where they laid a wreath at the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and paid tribute to his bright memory.

Then, a memorial in Heroes Square erected in memory of the citizens who died for the territorial integrity and independence of Georgia was visited.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held with Georgian Deputy Defense Minister Giorgi Khaindrava and Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili.

At the meeting held at the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, further expansion of cooperation in military, military-technical, and military-educational fields and a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged presents.

News.Az