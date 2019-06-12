Azerbaijan, Georgia sign military cooperation plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with a delegation led by his Georgian counterpart Levan Izoria in Azerbaijan’s Gabal

Welcoming the Georgian delegation, the Azerbaijani minister noted that the two countries cooperate in the military sphere on a bilateral basis, as well as within the framework of NATO programs. Hasanov stressed the importance of expanding the scope of the military cooperation.

Hasanov pointed out the significant role of friendly relations between the heads of state in the development of relations between the two countries, underscoring the need to hold such meetings in terms of expanding cooperation.

Levan Izoria, in turn, expressed satisfaction with another visit to Azerbaijan, noting that this is a good example of the high-level of cooperation between the two countries.

The parties then exchanged views on the military-political situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, a plan of cooperation for 2019 between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia was signed.

News.Az

News.Az