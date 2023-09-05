Azerbaijan holds next training session for military reservists

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, the next training session is being held with the participation of a group of reservists, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the training session, classes on drill training and communications training are conducted with the reservists. They are taught the tactical and technical features of weapons and equipment, as well as the rules of use.

The main focus of the sessions is on improving the combat skills of reservists, increasing their knowledge and skills.

News.Az