Azerbaijan hosting 13th World Scout Youth Forum

The 13th World Scout Youth Forum is held in Azerbaijan.

August 8, 2017, Gabala, Azerbaijan: More than 320 guests from more than 120 National Scout Organizations of the world gathered in one of the most beautiful regions of Azerbaijan for the 13th World Scout Youth Forum. The forum of 2017 is the most numerous and at the same time the most diverse for the number of countries represented in the history of world scouting.

The World Scout Youth Forum, organized by the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) and the Association of Scouts of Azerbaijan with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, inspires young people to develop leadership skills by making vital decisions that can be used both in Scouting and for the benefit of society.

Throughout the Forum, participants will work in sessions and participate in presentations on active citizenship and leadership. Also, all guests will see the fascinating 360 Market Place, where delegates will present individual projects demonstrating the scouts' achievements in improving the social environment and social development. And on the final day, during the "Open Forum" all delegations will have the opportunity to consider various topics relevant to the main topic of the forum, discussing the involvement of young people in world processes, leadership and self-development.



At the same time, the host party, the Association of Scouts of Azerbaijan prepared a special "Evening of acquaintance with culture", where representatives of each of the participating countries will be able to share the diversity of their cultural and historical traditions through the demonstration of national costumes, cuisine, music and dances.



In addition to this, the Forum will hold elections for six Youth Advisers of the World Scout Committee for 2017-2020. The main goal of youth advisors is to contribute to increasing the role of youth in the decision-making process in the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

Jeremy Apert, Chairman of the Forum and the current Youth Adviser, said: "The World Scout Youth Forum is a unique opportunity for the younger generation to contribute to the future of our Movement and to be a leader today."

In the conclusion of the 13th World Scout Youth Forum, young leaders will also take part in the 41st World Scout Conference, where they will announce the resolutions they adopted, which will be included in the final decisions of the Conference.

The conference will be held from 14 to 18 August 2017 at the Baku Congress Center.

For accreditation and participation in the coverage of the World Scout Conference, please contact: press@wsc2017.az, +994 552100567, Nigar Babayeva.

