Azerbaijan increases retirement age to 65 years

Azerbaijani Parliament has approved the amendments to the Law on Labour Pensions.



Introducing the document, the Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Idris Isayev, said that the increase will be carried out gradually.

The retirement age for men will be increased by six months until 2021 and for women by six months annually until 2027, abc.az reported.

The amendments will enter into force on 1 July 2017.

The retirement age for men will be increased from 63 to 65 years and for women from 60 to 65 years.

