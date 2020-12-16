Azerbaijan inspects over 3,000 facilities in Tartar district, following Armenian aggression

+ ↺ − 16 px

The damage caused to Azerbaijan’s Tartar district as a result of the shelling of settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces is being assessed, Gubad Huseynov, member of the State Commission created to assess and eliminate damage caused to the Azerbaijani civilians as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ provocations, told Trend on Dec. 16.

“The members of the commission inspected 3,019 facilities in the district,” Huseynov said.

"Some 70 houses, four enterprises, one secondary school were completely destroyed, 2,944 houses and facilities were damaged,” a member of the State Commission said. “At the same time, as a result of the Armenian provocation, 44 cars were damaged, 82 heads of livestock were killed. To date, 14 villages, one settlement of Tartar district, as well as Tartar city itself have been inspected."

News.Az