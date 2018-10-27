Azerbaijan, Inter-Parliamentary Union explore ways of deepening cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has met with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Barron, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, to dis

Speaker Asadov expressed his confidence that the meetings held as part of Barron’s visit will contribute to the deepening of relations between Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. He thanked Barron for participating in the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum, AzerTag reports.

President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Barron said that this was her third visit to Azerbaijan. She noted that the forum will contribute to the development of relations between the countries and nations, as well as the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The sides also discussed the issues relating to the fifth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to be held in Baku. President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Barron commended Azerbaijan for hosting this important event.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, and deputy speaker of the Parliament Valeh Alasgarov also attended the meeting.

