Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation

As part of his visit to Iran, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

The meeting saw discussions on the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing local media. The sides underscored that the ongoing joint projects serve both countries’ national interests. The two emphasized the importance of furthering bilateral relations between the two countries as it could be a guarantee of stability and sustainable development in the region.They also discussed increasing reciprocal visits between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as ongoing political developments in the Caucasus region.

