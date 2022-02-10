Azerbaijan, Iran in talks to set up new border checkpoints

Azerbaijan, Iran in talks to set up new border checkpoints

Azerbaijan and Iran are holding negotitions on the establishment of two more border checkpoints, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during a press conference dedicated the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Iranian Revolution and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Baku and Tehran, News.Az reports.

The ambassador noted that one of the border checkpoints is planned to be in Parsabad County and the other in Khoda Afarin County.

“Detailed information will be provided on the matter,” Mousavi added.

News.Az