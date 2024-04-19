Azerbaijan, Japan mull cooperation possibilities in field of tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting was held between the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Fuad Naghiyev, and the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan, Katsuya Watanabe, News.Az reports.

Noted that the development of tourism relations and opportunities for cooperation were discussed at the meeting. At the same time, views were exchanged on Azerbaijan's participation in the JATA Tourism Expo, which will be held in Osaka, Japan in September, and the prospects of implementing projects in connection with augmenting awareness about Azerbaijan in Japan.

During the meeting, it was suggested that the well-known Japanese series and film expert Katsuo Fukuzawa visit Azerbaijan in May and get acquainted with the sights of Azerbaijan and prepare programs reflecting the tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan.

During the discussions, the significance of implementing joint projects in the direction of promoting mutual tourist trips was underscored.

