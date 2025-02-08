Azerbaijan joins green energy talks in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Orkhan Zeynalov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, participated in the 3rd meeting of deputy energy ministers focused on the Green Energy Corridor project, which involves Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Bulgaria. The meeting took place in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The Azerbaijani delegation also included members of the “Azerenerji” OJSC, News.Az reports citing local media.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov highlighted Azerbaijan’s energy transition strategy, the country’s renewable energy potential, as well as its efforts towards the green energy export.

The parties discussed the “draft Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Green Energy Transmission between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria” and agreed on the text of the document.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/02/17389-1739027743.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

The document envisages to expand the possibilities of electricity exchange between the four countries and to form a contractual-legal framework for the project.

As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani delegation also held an expanded meeting with Zafer Damircan, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, featuring discussions on establishing green energy corridor between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

