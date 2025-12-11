Azerbaijan joins two UN commissions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the UN Commission on Population and Development (CPD) for 2026–2030 and the Commission on Social Development (CSocD) for 2025–2029.

Both commissions are key functional bodies of ECOSOC, the UN’s principal organ for coordination, policy review, policy dialogue, and recommendations on economic, social, and environmental issues, News.Az reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

Currently, Azerbaijan also serves as a member of the UN ECOSOC for 2025–2027.

The CPD is responsible for shaping international approaches to population dynamics, demographic changes, migration and urbanization, as well as sustainable development.

The CsocD is active in areas such as social policy, social protection systems, rights of vulnerable groups and increasing welfare.

Representation in the aforementioned UN commissions will enable Azerbaijan to present its priorities in the field of social protection reforms, innovation of public services, achievements in poverty eradication, and improving the well-being of the population at the international level, as well as contributing to the activities of the UN and enhancing cooperation.

News.Az