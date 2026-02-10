Azerbaijan, Jordan move to boost investment cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Jordan have discussed expanding economic and investment cooperation during talks between Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan Shahin Abdullayev and Jordan’s Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, exploring new investment opportunities and identifying potential joint projects, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s embassy in Jordan.

Jordanian officials highlighted the country’s investment advantages, legal framework supporting investors and measures aimed at attracting high-value foreign investment.

The Azerbaijani side emphasized the strong and friendly relations between the two countries and reaffirmed Baku’s commitment to deepening economic and investment cooperation in line with mutual interests.

The discussions reflect broader efforts by both countries to expand trade, investment and business partnerships.

News.Az